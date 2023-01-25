Comprehensive changes

I am writing to express my concern about the state of law and order in Pakistan. Despite the efforts of the government and law-enforcement agencies, crime rates continue to rise and citizens are increasingly feeling unsafe in their own communities. One of the major issues is the lack of accountability for criminals. Many criminals are able to evade justice due to corruption and weaknesses in the legal system. This not only undermines the rule of law but also erodes public trust in the government and law-enforcement agencies.

Another issue is the lack of resources and training for law-enforcement officers. Many officers are not equipped with the necessary tools and skills to effectively combat crime and maintain order. This has led to a high level of police brutality and human rights abuses. I believe that the government and law-enforcement agencies must take urgent action to address these issues. This includes increasing accountability for criminals, strengthening the legal system and providing more resources and training for law-enforcement officers. Communities can also play a vital role in maintaining law and order. Citizens must be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

Tooba Matloob Khan

Islamabad