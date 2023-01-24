Despite resignations’ acceptance: PTI moves ECP not to de-notify its MNAs

The Election Commission building in Islamabad. The ECP website

ISLAMABAD: In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not de-notifying their 45 MNAs even if the NA Speaker accepts their resignations, as they had withdrawn their resignations to play role of real opposition in the National Assembly.

PTI legislators visited the ECP Secretariat and found the main entry gate shut for them by the security personnel present there. However, a PTI’s two-member delegation, comprising PTI leaders Amir Dogar and Riaz Fatiana was allowed entry to the Election Commission. They also met the Chief Election Commissioner and ECP members.

On this occasion, a formal application was submitted on behalf of PTI MNAs in which they said that they were withdrawing the application of 45 members of the National Assembly and had informed the Speaker and the National Assembly Secretariat about the withdrawal of their resignations. They also wrote that even if the Speaker of the National Assembly accepted their resignations, they should not be de-notified as MNAs. Later, talking to media persons outside the Election Commission Secretariat, Riaz Fatiana said that 45 MNAs have withdrawn their resignations, as they wanted to be the real opposition inside the assembly. Amir Dogar, former chief whip of PTI in the National Assembly, explained that they had written to the Secretary of the Election Commission that 45 of their members had withdrawn their resignations. He said that they had met the Chief Election Commissioner and the four members today (Monday) and also earlier went to the Assembly but the doors of the Assembly were closed and then visited the NA Speaker’s official residence but the entry was closed. “We presented our case before the Chief Election Commissioner and the four members,” he noted.