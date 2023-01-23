More than 40 PTI MNAs to withdraw resignations

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar addressing party workers' at a public gathering in Latifabad, Hyderabad on January 13, 2023 as a part of the party's election campaign. — INP

In another U-turn on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) part, over 40 lawmakers have decided to withdraw their resignations on the National Assembly seats, party's Secretary General Asad Umar said on Monday.



The announcement came days after the approval of the resignations of 35 PTI MNAs by NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, which took the total number of resignations accepted in the last eight months to 81.

"Since the speaker is not accepting the resignations of all the members of the assembly, that's why on party chairman's directives, 44 MNAs have emailed their decision to withdraw their resignations," Umar announced on his Twitter handle.

Sharing some bits from their next plan of action, he said that the next step will be the nomination of the leader of the opposition in the national legislative.

Meanwhile, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that 45 lawmakers have decided to take back their resignations so that the party can take the posts of the leader of the opposition and parliamentary party leader.

Chaudhry said that the PTI decided to take back the resignations so they could get rid of the "fake" opposition leader and to prevent the "lotay (turncoats)" from voting in favour of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the vote of confidence.

Interestingly, the number of lawmakers mentioned by Umar and Chaudhry differed from each other. The former mentioned names of 44 MNAs while the latter said that 45 lawmakers have retracted their resignations.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.