NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf Friday accepted the resignations of 35 more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers, dealing a massive blow to Imran Khan's plan to dislodge the Shehbaz Sharif government.
Now, after the acceptance of 80 resignations, the strength of PTI MNAs in the assembly has shrunk to 73 including the dissidents. PTI had resigned en masse from the NA after the PTI chairman was ousted through a no-confidence motion in April last year.
“In accordance with clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with Rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly of Pakistan 2007, the Hon’ble Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan has been pleased to accept the resignations of the following Members of the National Assembly with effect from April 11, 2022, the date when the letter of respective resignations were submitted,” a statement issued by the National Assembly Secretariat today stated.
Here's the list of PTI lawmakers whose resignations have been accepted:
|No
|Name
|Constituency
|01
|Dr Haider Ali Khan
|NA-2
|02
|Saleem Rehman
|NA-3
|03
|Sahibzada Sibghatullah
|NA-5
|04
|Mehboob Shah
|NA-6
|05
|Muhammad Bashir Khan
|NA-7
|06
|Junaid Akbar
|NA-8
|07
|Sher Akbar Khan
|NA-9
|08
|Ali Khan Jadoon
|NA-16
|09
|Engr Usman Khan Tarakai
|NA-19
|10
|Mujahid Ali
|NA-20
|11
|Arbab Amir Ayub
|NA-28
|12
|Sher Ali Arbab
|NA-30
|13
|Shahid Ahmed
|NA-34
|14
|Gul Dad Khan
|NA-40
|15
|Sajid Khan
|NA-42
|16
|Mohammad Iqbal Khan
|NA-44
|17
|Aamer Mehmood Kiani
|NA-61
|18
|Syed Faiz ul Hassan
|NA-70
|19
|Chaudhry Shoukat Ali Bhab
|NA-87
|20
|Umar Aslam Khan
|NA-93
|21
|Amjad Ali Khan
|NA-96
|22
|Khurram Shahzad
|NA-107
|23
|Faizullah
|NA-109
|24
|Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar
|NA-135
|25
|Syed Fakhar Imam
|NA-150
|26
|Zahoor Hussain Qureshi
|NA-152
|27
|Ibraheem Khan
|NA-158
|28
|Tahir Iqbal
|NA-164
|29
|Aurangzeb Khan Khichi
|NA-165
|30
|Makhdoom Khusro BakhBar
|NA-177
|31
|Abdul Majeed Khan
|NA-187
|32
|Andaleeb Abbas
|Reserved seat
|33
|Asma Qadeer
|Reserved seat
|34
|Maleeka Ali Bokhari
|Reserved seat
|35
|Munawara Bibi Baloch
|Reserved seat
The NA speaker had accepted the resignations of 34 PTI MNAs on January 17 after the PTI announced to return to the assembly and threatened to move a no-trust motion against the prime minister.
More to follow...
