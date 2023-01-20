NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more PTI MNAs

National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf. —APP/File

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf Friday accepted the resignations of 35 more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers, dealing a massive blow to Imran Khan's plan to dislodge the Shehbaz Sharif government.

Now, after the acceptance of 80 resignations, the strength of PTI MNAs in the assembly has shrunk to 73 including the dissidents. PTI had resigned en masse from the NA after the PTI chairman was ousted through a no-confidence motion in April last year.

“In accordance with clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with Rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly of Pakistan 2007, the Hon’ble Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan has been pleased to accept the resignations of the following Members of the National Assembly with effect from April 11, 2022, the date when the letter of respective resignations were submitted,” a statement issued by the National Assembly Secretariat today stated.



Here's the list of PTI lawmakers whose resignations have been accepted:

No Name Constituency 01 Dr Haider Ali Khan

NA-2 02 Saleem Rehman

NA-3 03 Sahibzada Sibghatullah

NA-5 04 Mehboob Shah

NA-6 05 Muhammad Bashir Khan

NA-7 06 Junaid Akbar

NA-8 07 Sher Akbar Khan

NA-9 08 Ali Khan Jadoon

NA-16 09 Engr Usman Khan Tarakai

NA-19 10 Mujahid Ali

NA-20 11 Arbab Amir Ayub

NA-28 12 Sher Ali Arbab

NA-30 13 Shahid Ahmed

NA-34 14 Gul Dad Khan

NA-40 15 Sajid Khan

NA-42 16 Mohammad Iqbal Khan

NA-44 17 Aamer Mehmood Kiani

NA-61 18 Syed Faiz ul Hassan

NA-70 19 Chaudhry Shoukat Ali Bhab

NA-87 20 Umar Aslam Khan

NA-93 21 Amjad Ali Khan

NA-96 22 Khurram Shahzad

NA-107 23 Faizullah

NA-109 24 Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar

NA-135 25 Syed Fakhar Imam

NA-150 26 Zahoor Hussain Qureshi

NA-152 27 Ibraheem Khan

NA-158 28 Tahir Iqbal

NA-164 29 Aurangzeb Khan Khichi

NA-165 30 Makhdoom Khusro BakhBar

NA-177 31 Abdul Majeed Khan

NA-187 32 Andaleeb Abbas

Reserved seat 33 Asma Qadeer

Reserved seat

34 Maleeka Ali Bokhari

Reserved seat

35 Munawara Bibi Baloch

Reserved seat



The NA speaker had accepted the resignations of 34 PTI MNAs on January 17 after the PTI announced to return to the assembly and threatened to move a no-trust motion against the prime minister.





