Friday January 20, 2023
National

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more PTI MNAs

Move aimed at scuttling PTI's bid to dislodge Shehbaz Sharif's government; PTI strength in NA shrinks to 73

By Waqar Satti
January 20, 2023
National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf. —APP/File
ISLAMABAD: In a major development, National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf Friday accepted the resignations of 35 more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers, dealing a massive blow to Imran Khan's plan to dislodge the Shehbaz Sharif government.

Now, after the acceptance of 80 resignations, the strength of PTI MNAs in the assembly has shrunk to 73 including the dissidents. PTI had resigned en masse from the NA after the PTI chairman was ousted through a no-confidence motion in April last year.

“In accordance with clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with Rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly of Pakistan 2007, the Hon’ble Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan has been pleased to accept the resignations of the following Members of the National Assembly with effect from April 11, 2022, the date when the letter of respective resignations were submitted,” a statement issued by the National Assembly Secretariat today stated.

Here's the list of PTI lawmakers whose resignations have been accepted:

NoNameConstituency
01Dr Haider Ali Khan
NA-2
02Saleem Rehman
NA-3
03Sahibzada Sibghatullah
NA-5
04Mehboob Shah
NA-6
05Muhammad Bashir Khan
NA-7
06Junaid Akbar
NA-8
07Sher Akbar Khan
NA-9
08Ali Khan Jadoon
NA-16
09Engr Usman Khan Tarakai
NA-19
10Mujahid Ali
NA-20
11Arbab Amir Ayub
NA-28
12Sher Ali Arbab
NA-30
13Shahid Ahmed
NA-34
14Gul Dad Khan
NA-40
15Sajid Khan
NA-42
16Mohammad Iqbal Khan
NA-44
17Aamer Mehmood Kiani
NA-61
18Syed Faiz ul Hassan
NA-70
19Chaudhry Shoukat Ali Bhab
NA-87
20Umar Aslam Khan
NA-93
21Amjad Ali Khan
NA-96
22Khurram Shahzad
NA-107
23Faizullah
NA-109
24Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar
NA-135
25Syed Fakhar Imam
NA-150
26Zahoor Hussain Qureshi
NA-152
27Ibraheem Khan
NA-158
28Tahir Iqbal
NA-164
29Aurangzeb Khan Khichi
NA-165
30Makhdoom Khusro BakhBar
NA-177
31Abdul Majeed Khan
NA-187
32Andaleeb Abbas
Reserved seat
33Asma Qadeer
Reserved seat
34Maleeka Ali Bokhari
Reserved seat
35Munawara Bibi Baloch
Reserved seat

The NA speaker had accepted the resignations of 34 PTI MNAs on January 17 after the PTI announced to return to the assembly and threatened to move a no-trust motion against the prime minister.


More to follow...