NA speaker approves resignations of 35 PTI MNAs

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders can be seen standing in respect of the national anthem being played in the National Assembly in this undated image.— Twitter/@NAofPakistan

ISLAMABAD: Amid growing acrimony between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday accepted the resignations of 35 PTI lawmakers who had resigned after the vote of no confidence against former prime minister Imran Khan in April last year.



The NA speaker accepted the resignations of several key PTI leaders, including former economics affairs minister Hammad Azhar, ex-defence minister Parvez Khattak, ex-foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, ex-planning minister Asad Umar and ex-climate minister Zartaj Gul.



It is pertinent to mention here that around 131 MNAs belonging to the PTI tendered their resignations en masse after Imran Khan's government was ousted through a no-confidence motion In April last year.



On July 28, 2022, the speaker also approved 11 resignations of PTI members under Article 64(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Following the decision of the NA speaker, the Election Commission of Pakistan de-notified the PTI leaders.

“Consequent upon the acceptance of resignations by the Speaker, National Assembly of Pakistan and in pursuance of the Notification No F. 21 (4)/2022, dated January 17, 2023 of National Assembly of Pakistan, the Election Commission of Pakistan hereby de-notifies the members of the National Assembly with immediate effect,” the notification read.

More to follow...