Cleanliness operation in Multan

MULTAN: The Multan Waste Management Company on Monday conducted a grand cleaning operation in Gulshan Market, Ghala Mundi, Chowk Naag Shah, Thalewala, Pak Colony, Double Phatak and heavy machinery was used to remove the waste.
Special cleaning arrangements were also made on the Usman Ghani Road, Samijabad. Under the Dust Free Multan campaign, the main road of Gulshan Market was washed. The cleaning operation cleared 68 union councils of the city.
LAHORE: The National Commission on Rights of the Child took cognizance of torture of schoolgirl in a private school...
LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Prof Ahsan Iqbal has said that Pakistan can’t progress and...
BARA: The office-bearers of the Bara Press Club took oath here on Monday. Al-Sayed Star Marketing chief executive Sher...
TIMERGARA: Minorities in the Lower Dir district on Monday expressed solidarity with Muslims around the world and...
LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has said that police service is a sacred profession in...
LAHORE: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department held a meeting here on Monday under the...
Comments