Cleanliness operation in Multan

MULTAN: The Multan Waste Management Company on Monday conducted a grand cleaning operation in Gulshan Market, Ghala Mundi, Chowk Naag Shah, Thalewala, Pak Colony, Double Phatak and heavy machinery was used to remove the waste.

Special cleaning arrangements were also made on the Usman Ghani Road, Samijabad. Under the Dust Free Multan campaign, the main road of Gulshan Market was washed. The cleaning operation cleared 68 union councils of the city.