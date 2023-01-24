HEC told to verify if KU business school teacher was appointed lawfully

The Sindh High Court has directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to look into the academic qualification or publications of an associate professor of Karachi University’s business school and to verify whether his appointment to the post based on a PhD in Economics was made in violation of the law and policy.

The direction came during a hearing of a petition of Mohammad Asim, who has challenged the appointment of Dr Danish Ahmed as associate professor to the Karachi University’s business school on the grounds that he does not meet the criteria and qualification for the post.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the KU syndicate, through its action, had acted in violation of the law and caused harm to the petitioner as well as to the rights of other faculty members of the business school and the students.

The KU counsel questioned the maintainability of the petition and submitted that the petitioner had misconceived the legal position of the case and tried to mislead the court. A division bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro, after hearing the arguments of the case, observed that the petitioner has locus standi to file writ in nature of quo warranto challenging the competency of the respondent to hold office as assistant/associate professor at the Karachi University’s business school or otherwise.

The court observed that it would be appropriate on the part of the by the competent authority – Higher Education Commission— to look into the academic qualification, certificates or publications of the respondent associate professor and his proposed candidature for the post of professor at the business school.

It directed the HEC to examine whether his appointment on the post based on a PhD in Economics was made in violation of the law and the policy, in excess of authority or otherwise, and submit a report to the KU syndicate in a sealed envelope as well as to the court within one month.

The court adjourned the matter till the report from the HEC was received and said the appointment of the respondent associate professor shall be subject to the final say of the HEC and the KU syndicate.

It further directed the HEC chairman to look into the matter of the respondent number four’s academic qualification and determine the eligibility of the respondent for the post. The court also directed the KU vice chancellor to coordinate with the HEC chairman for this purpose by sending all credentials of the respondent to the HEC for compliance.