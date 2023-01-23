Amir Muqam says work on Swat gas projects soon

MINGORA: Adviser to Prime Minister Amir Muqam on Sunday said that the government would soon start work on the sanctioned gas projects in the Swat district.

Talking to reporters, he said that directives had been issued to the relevant officials to execute the gas projects. He said that he had taken up with the prime minister the issue of extending the tax-free zone status of Malakand Division.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had made preparations for the election. He said that the people were also looking to the PMLN to drag the country out of the economic morass.

Amir Muqam recalled that the then federal government of the PMLN had sanctioned gas projects for Swat in 2013, but the PTI government halted the schemes. He said that the incumbent federal government would execute the gas projects, adding that the work would start in the next two weeks. He said that his party was working to provide facilities to the people.

He said that he had discussed with the prime minister the issue of declaring the Malakand Division as tax-free and said that the decision would be taken while considering the wishes of the local population.