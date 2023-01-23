Asian Games gold medallist Byram D Avaripasses away

KARACHI: Byram D Avari, a two-time Asian Games gold medallist in sailing, has passed away. He was 81.

He won the first gold medal in 1978 with Munir Sadiq and the second with his wife Gosphi Avari.

He belonged to the Parsi community and was a well known businessman.

His last rites will be performed on Monday.

Byram D. Avari was the Commodore of Karachi Yacht Club in 1976 and again in 1980.

He was a gold medallist in ‘enterprise class’ yachting at the 1978 Asian Games in Bangkok with Munir Sadiq and again at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi with his wife, Goshpi.

Byram D. Avari also won a silver medal at the Enterprise World Championship held in Canada in 1978.