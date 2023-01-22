Case lodged against cop

PESHAWAR: A departmental inquiry is being conducted against moharrar of Faqirabad Police Station after lodging a criminal case for irregularities in the case property vehicles.
An official confirmed that the case had been registered against the moharrar and his deputy a few days ago while departmental inquiry has also been initiated after case property vehicles including auto-rickshaws that were found missing.
