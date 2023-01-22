Electioneering picks up steam for elections of presiding officers

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would face two independents and a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl aspirant for the offices of presiding officers in Mansehra, Balakot and Baffa-Pakhal tehsils’ elections to be held on Wednesday.

The electioneering for the offices of presiding officers (POs) in Mansehra, Balakot and Baffa-Pakhal tehsils has gained momentum after the Election Commission of Pakistan scheduled January 25 as the polling day.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz though already secured the tehsil chairmen offices in Mansehra, Balakot and Baffa-Pakhal in the local government elections last year and now it is fielding candidates who could secure PO slots in those three tehsils of the district too.

Nadir Khan of PMLN would face Malik Mumtaz, an independent, for the office of PO in Mansehra tehsil.

However, Mumtaz also has support of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan People’s party, Qaumi Watan Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and Jamaat-i-Islami.

The PMLN aspirant during his campaign meetings held in parts of the tehsil also claimed the backing of all those political parties, which are part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

The returning officers, whose names have already been notified to hold the elections by the district election commissioner, could conduct the elections on the same day, January 25.

In Balakot the PML-N’s former deputy tehsil nazim Liaqat Khassan would face an independent Sajid Khan. Both aspirants held separate meetings in Balakot tehsil and sought the support of voters.

In Baffa-Pakhal, PMLN aspirant Shabbir Khan Swati would face JUIF aspirant Umar Haroon.

According to the Local Government Act 2019, the village and neighbourhood council chairmen by virtue of their offices are members of the tehsil councils and could cast their votes for the presiding officers.

The tehsil councillors elected on seats reserved for women, religious minorities, youths and peasants could also cost votes in the elections.