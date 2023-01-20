Jamia Haqqania religious scholars defend research papers

NOWSHERA: The three-day events held in connection with the defence of research papers concluded at the Darul Uloom-e-Haqqania in Akora Khattak near here on Thursday.

Prominent religious scholar Maulana Anwarul Haq supervised the ceremonies where researchers and students presented their papers on various religious topics.

The religious scholars’ circles have hailed organising the mega event at the Darul Uloom-e-Haqqania and termed it a historic step towards promotion of religious education.

The students successfully defended their research work and received thunderous applause from the religious scholars, teachers and fellow students.

Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, deputy administrator of Jamia Haqqania, Maulana Abdul Qayyum Haqqani, Maulana Rashidul Haq Sami and Maulana Faizur Rahman presided over the third-day sessions.

Mufti Fawadullah Qasimi was the external examiner of research four scholars while religious scholars from Jamia Al-Rashid, Karachi, Maulana Mufti Asadullah Shahbaz, Maulana Mufti Shahid Khan, Maulana Farmanullah Marwat, Imam Jamia Masjid Mahabat Khan, Peshawar, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Khateeb Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Prof Dr. Muhammad Naeem Haqqani and teachers from Darul Uloom-e-Haqqania attended the event.

Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani welcomed the guests while Maulana Tayyab Qureshi shed light on the history and services of Darul Uloom-e-Haqqania for the promotion of Islamic religious education in the province, Pakistan and Afghanistan and elsewhere in the world.

The speakers praised Maulana Samiul Haq for the efforts of promotion of Islamic religious education and struggle for imposition of Sharia in the country.