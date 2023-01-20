No more dowries

The dowry system is still prevalent in many areas of Pakistan. This cruel practice leads to gender discrimination by making families pay what is effectively a financial penalty for having a daughter. Sons, on the other hand, become a means of getting money out of others.
Many families have been driven broke by this practice and brides from families who refuse to pay or are deemed to have paid too little are mistreated by their in-laws. It is time the government put a stop to this practice as it is hard to think of it bringing anything other than financial and emotional pain.
Aliha Mariam
Islamabad
I am writing to express my concern about the recent flour crisis that has affected many households and businesses. The...
Social media is a big part of many people’s lives today, especially the youth. There is no doubt that social media...
Democracy is a system that was devised to provide power to the people. The very definition of it: ‘by the people, of...
The new bypass being built in Islamabad has bifurcated Quaid-e-Azam university into two parts. This has caused serious...
The education sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is facing a number of challenges. Some of the key issues include a lack of...
This refers to the letter ‘Energy and infrastructure’ by Maryam Rafique. It would be hard to find two areas where...
Comments