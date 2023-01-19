AJK president commends Cyprus support on Kashmir issue

ANKARA/MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, reiterating Pakistan’s principled stance on Kashmir, Palestine and Cyprus issues, has said that it was high time that the international community play its proactive role to resolve these long pending disputes.
Talking to Unal Ustel, the Prime Minister of Cyprus here Wednesday, Sultan Mahmood said that Pakistan has always supported Turkiye’s principled stand on the issue of Cyprus and similarly the government and people of Turkiye support Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue. Referring to the cordial relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye, he said that the relationship between the two countries was based on mutual trust and brotherhood.
On this occasion, the Prime Minister of Cyprus, Unal Ustel, expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris and reaffirmed his continued support for Kashmiris’ legitimate right to self-determination. Pertinently, it was the first high-level meeting of the president of Azad Kashmir and the Prime Minister of Cyprus who called on the international community to resolve the Kashmir and Cyprus disputes. Unal Ustel also invited the AJK President to visit Cyprus, who accepted it.
Meanwhile, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry had a detailed meeting with Fatih Erbakan, Chairman Turkiye Welfare Party. Sultan commended the role of the political parties of Turkiye for their united stance on Kashmir and the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people.
