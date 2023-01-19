Vawda holds PTI’s three bigwigs responsible for Karachi defeat

LAHORE: Former Federal Minister and once considered a blue-eyed of Imran Khan, Faisal Vawda has termed favouritism a key reason behind the failure of Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Karachi’s local bodies polls.

Vawda, who was elected MNA from Karachi in the 2018 general elections from Baldya Town and later served as the PTI Senator, termed three senior leaders of PTI responsible for the party’s defeat. He feared this result could also have an impact on the upcoming general elections, and PTI may face a similar situation in future as well.

Naming the three PTI bigwigs for the defeat, Vawda said former Federal Minister from Karachi Ali Zaidi, former Governor Sindh Imran Ismael and party’s Secretary General Asad Umar played a major role in the poor show of PTI in the local bodies polls.

Vawda stated that as a member of PTI, he had been taking up this issue for a long but attention was not paid towards it due to which party suffered massively in the recent elections. He said the candidates chosen by these leaders suffered defeats in their own union councils, and in NA 249, the person who was pitched in 2021 by-polls after the seat fell vacant, was given priority in the local bodies but he himself went into detention.

Vawda, who had defeated PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif in the 2018 elections from NA 249, said that when the genuine party workers who had sided with the party in the time of struggle were ignored, so this was expected.