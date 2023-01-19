IGP for setting up branch to probe organised crime

LAHORE:Punjab IGP Aamir Zulfiqar has said that to further improve investigation and follow-up of serious crime cases, a branch of organised crime should be established and the DIG Organised Crime should be appointed in the Additional IG Investigation Office and a summary in this regard should also be sent to the government soon.

The IGP issued these instructions here on Wednesday while chairing a meeting on professional matters of the Investigation branch at the Central Police Office. IGP said that DIG Organised Crime will not only collect crime data through effective follow-up but will also give weekly reports about the progress of investigation on serious crime cases in all districts. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that the Organised Crime Branch will ensure close follow-up of the registered cases across the province and will focus on arresting dangerous criminals through effective investigation, timely completion of challan and strict punishment to habitual and professional criminals. IG said that DIG Organised Crime will maintain close coordination with the Regional Monitoring Units of Investigation and after registration of the case, he will monitor all the stages of the investigation and bring the case to its logical conclusion as soon as possible with effective follow-up.

He said that the main objective of establishing a separate branch of the organised crime is to improve the quality of investigation with effective follow-up and in this regard, all possible measures will be continued along with the provision of more resources. The IGP directed that initially AIG Monitoring should give a fortnightly monitoring report of organised crime cases including murder, robbery, dacoity and rape.

Aamir Zulfiqar directed that Hard-Core Policing should be continued across the province to prevent crimes and bring habitual criminals involved in cases of robbery, dacoity murder and rape behind the bars. He said that all the data on rate of conviction and acquittal in the cases of robbery, theft, dacoity should be collected across the province to know about the average rate of bail in these cases from all the districts of Punjab and it's report should be prepared in 10 days and put up in the next meeting.

He directed that the district police officers in consultation with their RPOs should appoint competent and hardworking inspectors in the districts where DSP organised crime posts are vacant.

Giving instructions to the officers, the IGP said a crackdown on court absconders should be intensified across the province and the guarantors of the court absconders should be called to the police stations and assured that they will ensure the attendance of these absconders in the courts. He directed that in each district, if cases of robbery, murder, dacoity and rape cannot be investigated at the police station level, their investigation should be assigned to the in-charge of organized crime and special attention should be given to digital monitoring for improving quality of investigation.

female sho: IGP Aamir Zulfiqar has ordered the appointment of a female SHO in at least one police station in every district of the province within the next five days. He issued these instructions to the officers while presiding over a meeting at Safe City Authorities, Head Office Qurban Lines. In the meeting, the future agenda of the Women Police Conference and the professional issues of women police employees were discussed.

The IGP directed Additional IG Training to ensure the appointment of women SHOs in all the districts of the province and submit a report in due time. Aamir Zulfiqar said that the appointment of women officials at women help desks established in all districts should be ensured in every way so that women police officers can help women citizens who are victims of crimes and social problems by playing their role actively and provide them with all possible relief and assistance.

The IGP directed the CCPO Lahore to utilise all available resources to provide better environment and facilities in Ladies Police Hostel in Qila Gujar Singh Police Lines. The IGP directed that women police personnel in all districts of the province should be undertaken short refresher courses regularly to increase their efficiency.

He directed that concrete steps should be taken to solve the problems of women police employees across the province in the light of the suggestions of the Women Police Conference. Day care centers should be arranged on priority for women employees.