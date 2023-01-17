Why Toshakhana details delayed, asks LHC

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Asim Hafeez on Monday directed quarters concerned to provide an explanation by January 19 for delay in releasing details of Toshakhana gifts obtained since 1947.

Justice Asim Hafeez heard a plea seeking directions to authorities concerned to provide details of gifts received by dignitaries, bureaucrats and other officials from the Toshakhan. During the proceedings, Section Officer Nida Rehman appeared before the court contending that a committee had been constituted to examine which details could be provided.

However, the judge inquired why the details were being hidden when everything had been made public. “Explanation is due if details of Toshakhana cannot be provided,” he remarked. Previously, a law officer representing the federal government had implored the court that details of the gifts were confidential. Justice Hafeez had observed that when a person buys a gift from the Toshakhana they had to mention them in tax returns. “So how could it be kept secret when details are mentioned in tax returns,” he asked.