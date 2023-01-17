LHC seeks reply on plea seeking voting rights for overseas Pakistanis

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought response from the federal and Punjab governments on the plea seeking the provision of voting rights to overseas Pakistani.

Justice Shahid Karim of LHC heard the petitions against of International Lawyers Association Punjab against the non-provision of voting rights to overseas Pakistanis. After initial arguments, the Lahore High Court (LHC) sought a reply from the federal, and Punjab governments and other concerned.

The association in its plea stated that overseas Pakistanis send foreign remittances to the country and denying the right to vote to them is a violation of basic rights. The court pleaded to pass an order to provide voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

Earlier, National Assembly approved a bill depriving overseas Pakistanis of their right to vote, reversing reforms introduced by the previous PTI government for their voting rights. After the passage of the bill, the overseas Pakistanis would not be able to cast their vote from abroad however they could cast their votes while residing in Pakistan.