Musical show held at PAC

Rawalpindi: A variety musical show was organised to nurture talent in Punjab Arts Council (PAC), in which singers from across the province participated.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed was the special guest of the musical show. Speaking on the occasion, Waqar Ahmad said that songs have their unique place in the country’s culture in which the traditions, simplicity, and sincere love of the people of Punjab were hidden. We are lucky that our culture has its example which is loved all over the world," adding, our culture is our identity; the nations that do not have any recognition, history forgets them.

He said that the artists of Punjab had preserved their folk songs, tunes and unique expressions in a rich way and todays young generation wasalso benefiting from this. Assistant Director Muhammad Suleman said that artists were considered to be messengers of peace around the world.