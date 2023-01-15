PHF yet to release details of domestic calendar

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is yet to release the details of domestic season amid a financial crisis.

Both the senior and junior teams have to compete in some important international events this year. Therefore, the arrangement of domestic competitions and training camps is crucial, keeping in mind the Green Shirts' preparation for Asian Games 2023, The News has learnt on Saturday.

The sources in the PHF said that the domestic hockey calendar will be announced very soon as the federation is putting all its efforts into resolving the financial woes.

Sources said that the Asian Games are of utmost importance as they will provide a chance to secure a direct berth for the Paris Olympics 2024 if Pakistan play the final of Asian Games.

The federal government has not released any special funds or grants to PHF due to different reasons. The Sindh government has consistently provided PHF with annual grants but their funds are also yet to be reimbursed, sources said.

Sources further said that the junior national championship is expected to be organised in February and the venue for the event will be announced soon.

The details regarding the national seniors championship, inter-club and other domestic events will be announced at the end of this month.

Meanwhile, PHF wants to arrange both senior and junior championships before the senior team's training camp for this year's Asian Games in September-October.

However, PHF is still not clear about the participation of departmental teams in domestic events as the restoration of departmental teams has been slow.

In order to resolve the issue, the PHF has sent a reminder to all concerned departments along with the Prime Minster's notification of lifting the ban on the departments' participation.

Meanwhile, the national team's head coach Seigfried Aikman has still not received his salary for past eight months due to the financial crisis in PHF.