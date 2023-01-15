Flag march held in Wana bazaar

WANA: A heavy contingent of the police held a flag march in Wana Bazaar on Saturday to maintain law and order and improve the security situation.

District Police Officer (DPO) Shabbir Hussain Shah led the flag march.

Superintendent of Police Investigation Fazle Subhan, Deputy Superintendent of Police Nadir Khan and other senior officials also participated in the flag march.

The DPO visited the checkposts established on the Wana Bypass and reviewed the overall security situation.

Meanwhile, the local police and the district administration of South Waziristan have started taking measures to tighten security and maintain law and order in Wana subdivision and its surrounding areas.

The steps are being taken to ensure peace as the district administration recently held talks with local people, who staged a weeklong protest against lawlessness in the restive South Waziristan tribal district, to convince the protesters to end the sit-in.

The residents of South Waziristan ended the protest after one week when the local authorities assured them during talks to take steps for improving the law and order. The protesters had presented a 10-point agenda to the government.

On Friday, cops patrolling in vehicles were seen making announcements on megaphones asking the people not to carry weapons any more as the district administration had banned the display of arms in South Waziristan.

The police warned that the ones, who violated the ban, would be taken to task.

The cops said the police would also take action against the use of tinted glasses.

Talking to reporters in Wana, District Police Officer Shabbir Hussain Shah said that the police had started setting up checkposts in Wana and its surrounding areas to tighten security and check the movement of anti-social elements.

He said that cops had been deputed at the checkpoints to check crimes.