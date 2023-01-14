Khattak says KP Assembly to be dissolved soon

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial president Pervez Khattak on Friday said the Punjab chief minister had sent the summary to the governor for the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly on the order of party chairman Imran Khan.

“The Punjab Assembly would stand dissolved after two days even if the governor did not sign the summary,” he remarked. Talking to reporters here, he said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would also be dissolved after the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. He asked the PTI workers to start making preparation for the next election.

Pervez Khattak said the government and its allies were avoiding the election as they could not face the masses who were facing a host of problems due to their flawed economic policies. He said that skyrocketing inflation had made life difficult for the common people.

He said that the friendly countries were also reluctant to extend financial help to Pakistan as this critical juncture. He said that Pakistan had become isolated in the comity of nations. Pervez Khattak said that holding the election was the only solution to the problems being faced by the country. The said the Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders lacked the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.