Saturday January 14, 2023
10 die in road accidents in 24 hours

By Our Correspondent
January 14, 2023

LAHORE:Ten people died in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 921 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 10 people died, whereas 943 injured. Around 503 people having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals.

