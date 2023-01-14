Graduates of public varsities shine in CSS exam

ISLAMABAD: Over 70 percent of the candidates, who qualified the CSS competitive exams 2021, were graduates of the public sector universities.

As many as 280 out of 13,052 graduates from the public sector universities were declared successful in the competitive exam while only 67 out of 2,300 private sector varsities’ graduates achieved the milestone.

Besides, only 18 out of 486 graduates from foreign universities qualified the CSS exam 2021, in which altogether 17,240 graduates from 432 universities, including 212 from foreign universities, 115 from public sector universities, 76 from private sector universities and 29 other universities appeared.

The highest number of candidates appeared from Punjab - 55 percent – and the rest of the 45 percent from the other parts of the country.

A total of 59 government universities alumni and 8 private universities alumni were among 67 graduates from Islamabad who passed the CSS exam 2021, including 35 candidates from NUST, 8 from Quaid-e-Azam University, 4 from COMSATS and International Islamic University each, 3 from Institute of Space Technology, 7 from FAST and one from Foundation University Islamabad.

From public universities of Sindh, the highest number of candidates came from Mehran University of Engineering & Technology (15 students) followed by Institute of Business Administration (13 students), University of Sindh (6 students), University of Karachi (5 students) and two each from Shah Abdul Latif University, Dawood University of Engineering & Technology and Dow University of Health Sciences. From Private universities of Sindh, only four candidates passed the competitive exam, including one each from Habib University and ICMAP Karachi University, and two from SZABIST Karachi.

A sizeable number of Punjab’s public sector universities’ graduates qualified the CSS 2021 exam, which stood at 155 candidates. Prominent among them were University of Punjab (53 graduates), U.E.T Lahore university (32 graduates) and University of Health Services Lahore (12 graduates).

On the other hand, LUMS with 31 candidates topped the list of the private universities’ graduates, which was followed by Lahore School of Economics and UMT Lahore university with five qualifying candidates each.

From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities, a total of number of 22 candidates, including 15 from government and 7 from private universities, passed the exam from both private and public universities. Of them, five candidates were from University of Peshawar (public sector varsity) and 6 candidates from Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engg. Sciences & Technology (private sector varsity). Only one candidate from Baluchistan passed the exams who graduated from University of Baluchistan (Quetta). However, no candidate qualified the exam from either public or private university from Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. The data further reveals that out of 17,240 candidates, who appeared in CSS Competitive Examination 2021, 68 percent appeared for the first time, 23pc took the competitive exam for the second time and 9pc appeared for the third time or availed their last chance. In final allocation, 40 percent seats went to candidates who appeared for the first time, 38 percent to those who appeared the second time and 22 percent to the candidates who availed the last chance.

The province/region-wise allocations show that Punjab secured 55 percent seats - inclusive of seats reserved for general merit quota - Sindh Rural 19 pc, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 11pc, Sindh Urban 9pc, Baluchistan 3pc and GBFATA 3pc.