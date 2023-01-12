Sharjeel slams PTI leaders’ statements on Geneva conference

Karachi: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has censured the statements of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other leaders of the party about the donors’ conference held recently in Geneva.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Memon said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari successfully presented the case of the flood victims in Pakistan to get relief for them in the environmental justice case.

The information minister said that equating successful diplomacy with beggary was tantamount to committing a mockery of the state and its people. He said the world had acknowledged Bilawal’s dignified way of engaging in state diplomacy.

Memon said that Bilawal, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, had inherited the intelligence and intellect to daringly present the case from his elders. He said Pakistan had secured success on the international front in getting justice for the flood victims due to the hard work of the national leadership, particularly the efforts of Bilawal.

The information minister said that the donors’ conference in Geneva was jointly hosted by the Pakistani government and the United Nations. He said that besides the UN secretary general, the conference was attended by the chiefs or high-level delegations of the International Monetary Fund, the European Union, the World Bank, the United States Agency for International Development, the Asian Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and other relevant international agencies. “We should be thankful to the world community for showing a positive response to Pakistan’s appeal on humanitarian grounds.”

He said Khan and his political party should immediately stop their conspiracies against Pakistan and its interests. The PTI chief should not demonstrate enmity towards the flood victims.

“Hundreds of thousands of victim families in the country are desperately waiting for relief in peak winter. How have these innocent people wronged Imran Khan?” Memon said Khan had spent his entire life as the beneficiary of charitable donations, and now he repeatedly makes failed attempts at interrupting international aid being given to Pakistan.