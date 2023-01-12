Men, women protest against inflation

JAMRUD: Men and women of Jamrud subdivision blocked the Pak-Afghan Highway in protest against the high inflation and load-shedding in the Khyber area on Wednesday.
Long queues of vehicles were seen on the road as a result of the protest. The protesters were chanting slogans against the government on the occasion.
Gul Wali, a local resident, told journalists that a massive load-shedding had been going on in the area for the past one month, while on the other hand, severe inflation had forced him on starvation.
He said that load-shedding forced many people to go to bed without having dinner, while inflation has also made people mentally ill.
