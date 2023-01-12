Release of Ali Wazir, recovery of kidnapped trader demanded

DEAR ISMIL KHAN: The protesters here on Wednesday asked the government to release Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazir and take steps to recover a trader Jamshed Wazir, who was kidnapped from South Waziristan a month ago.

The leaders of various political parties including Niaz Wazir from ANP, Yasin Wazir from PPP, Abid Wazir from PTI, Jamshed Wazir from PTM, Mustafa Mehsud from Wana Olasi Pasoon, Akhtar Syed Advocate, former candidate for National Assembly Zubair Wazir, village council Chairman Jalal, village council Chairman Saifur Rahman and other leaders attended the protest.

The protest was staged in Dera Ismail Khan in support of Wana Olasi Pasoon. The protest was taken out from Haq Nawaz Park to Dera Press Club.

Raising slogans against the government, they said it was the government’s responsibility to maintain law and order and establish peace in the area.

They said that target killings, extortion and bomb blasts had become the order of the day.

They said that demands of the participants of the ongoing sit-in in Wana should be accepted as these were legal and constitutional.

The protesters said that peace restoration was the responsibility of the government so if the police were required to conduct a search operation or take action against wanted persons the action should be taken in accordance with the law.

The erstwhile Fata has been merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, therefore all the provisions of the 1973 Constitution wre applicable to the areas of erstwhile Fata, they argued.

The protesters said that peace in South Waziristan was subject to the restoration of the government’s writ. The demands of the protesters included that police checkpoints should be established in Spin, Azam Warsak, Shakai, Angoir Adda, Zarmelan, Ragzai.

The FC should be deployed on an emergency basis for the protection of police stations, police posts and police during patrolling while indiscriminate ban and strict action should be taken against government/non-government vehicles with tinted glasses.

The protesters also demanded that indiscriminate action should be taken against drugs peddlers and all types of armed organizations and miscreants should be banned.

They asked the government to remove obstacles to trade on the Pak-Afghan border at Angoradah.