LDA decides to turn roads into model ones

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has decided to turn several roads as model roads in order to eliminate encroachments and resolve parking issues.

The decision was taken following the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC), the authority started working to convert several city roads as model ones. Johar Town’s Main Road, Road leading to Expo Centre from Doctor Hospital, Main Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town, Wadhat Road and Multan Road would be made the model roads.

The Lahore Development Authority officials said notices were issued to the schools and educational institutions, hospitals, restaurants and commercial buildings situated on the roads for elimination of encroachments from their parking area and follow the building regulations.