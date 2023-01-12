Moot stresses need to fix economy

LAHORE:The government’s celebration on getting promises of USD10 billion aid from the world gives an impression that Pakistan is a beggar country where public can survive on aid only rather to fix their issues. There is need to highlight the national will to change this thinking and behaviour.

These views were expressed by the discussants at Jang Economic Session on ‘Will international promises of aid bring stability in political and economic stability’. The panelists were Marwa Khan, Saleem Raza, Ehtesham Rabbani, Liqat Javeed, Dr Mubashar Munwar Khan while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi. Marwa Khan said, “99 percent of our issue is distrust. Unfortunately, foreigners are unwilling to give aid to the government and want to distribute through NGOs. No one knows where aid money goes. The NGO sector came into the field soon after flood. They distributed food, medicine and other basic items to the flood victims. There is a need to ensure that the aid should reach the affected people.” Saleem Raza said that before 65 war American investments in Pakistan’s agriculture, education and other sectors was huge. However, American distrust after war resulted in end of the investment.

They now worked only according to their interests. Money has now become base of the politics in Pakistan. The current situation demands that the parties should be strong and follow the transparent system. In the past many politicians were not allowed to complete their elected term, so we should work on long-term policies. Agriculture sector can play an important role in improving the country's economy and can also reduce the current food security challenge, he said. Ehtesham Rabbani said that aid announcements become a custom. He hoped that the international community will cooperate in the name of humanity as they were aware of floods destruction. However, the mistrust element exists due to embezzlement in earthquake aid. The international community is wondering whether this aid will reach the affected people or not. Removing the label of corruption from Pakistan both locally and globally is important, alongside the state has to restore its trust in which all state institutions falls. If this is not possible, it will have a bad effect on all institutions, he added.

Liqat Javeed said gap created between government and people and public is suffering from depression. More than 70 percent village population of flood affected areas is destroyed. New media informed the public that the politicians do not do anything so now they are not ready to trust the politicians. Public deprivations are increasing. More aid has come this time but no one knows where it was spent. There is a need to check things at grass-root level to end the mistrust. The government should give trust to the farmers that the government is with them, attention should be given to the agricultural sector. Dr Mubashar Munwar Khan said that developed countries were responsible for climate change affects but it was not necessary for Pakistan to live on foreign aid. Many countries witnessed the such calamities from which Pakistan passing through but they never depend on foreign aid. Politicians' disagreements put national interests at stake. The default statements created problems with global implications while foreign aid pledges will reduce default pressure. However, Charter of Economy, along with long-term policies is the solution of the political and economic instability. Foreign aid cannot solve our domestic problems, so foreign investment is necessary, he said.