Fawad claims five PTI MPAs offered Rs1.2bn

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed Tuesday that five MPAs of his party were offered Rs1.2 billion to change loyalties ahead of Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi’s vote of confidence.
Speaking to the media, he said, “Five lawmakers from Muzaffargarh received phone calls from unknown numbers and they were offered bribes.
The offer was made by the Pakistan Democratic Movement and an inquiry should be held into the phone calls and the bribery offer.”
Talking about the PTI’s relations with the state institutions, he said, “We don’t want any sort of tussle with the institutions and want a working relationship with them.”
