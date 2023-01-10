SZABIST holds 19th Annual Convocation 2022

KARACHI: The 19th Annual Convocation 2022 of the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) Karachi was held on 7th and 8th January 2023 at Expo Centre, Karachi.

Chief Guests of the occasion were Ms. Sarah Mooney (British Deputy High Commissioner Karachi) and Dr. Syed Mohammad Tariq Rafi (Chairman, Sindh HEC). Madam Chancellor Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho opened the Convocation and degrees were conferred to 1,573 students including 13 Ph.D. students from the disciplines of Management Sciences, Social Sciences, Education, Media Sciences, Lifesciences, Mechatronic Engineering and Computer Science.

Twenty Five Gold Medals and Twenty Seven Silver Medals were awarded to the deserving recipients. Four ninety nine students names have been placed on the “Chancellor’s Honor List”.

The Convocation Ceremony was attended by more than 5000 people comprising of SZABIST Board of Governors, Board of Trustees, Faculty, Staff, Graduates, Parents, Educationists, Guests, Print/ Electronic Media and Supportive/ Committed Partners.

The Convocation Ceremony was covered by SZABIST Radio broadcasting service (ZABFM). Live coverage of the event was broadcasted on SZABIST official YouTube and Facebook page.