IGP again asked about commandos deployed for VIP security

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday repeated its direction to the provincial police chief to submit the scheme of law to explain in what circumstances special protection is provided by police commandos under the title of VIP.

Hearing the petition of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s provincial assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh seeking police security, an SHC division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro said the IGP and other respondents had not filed their comments on the petition despite being told to do so.

The court repeated the January 4 direction, with notices issued to the police chief and the home secretary, directing them to file the scheme of law to explain in what circumstances special protection is provided by police commandos under the title of VIP.

The bench directed the IGP and the home department to submit a complete list, along with the details of the officials deployed for security, their movement from one place to another and their deployment at residential places, including the protection being provided to family members.

The court had said that every citizen was entitled to be protected by the law enforcement agencies. The petitioner had said he had applied for police protection, which was not being provided to him, while the ruling party’s political leaders were availing the same protection.