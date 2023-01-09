Tortured body of minor found from washroom

LAHORE:Body of a six-year-old child with torture marks was recovered from the washroom in Nishtar Colony police area on Sunday.
The police said that the investigation was ongoing to ascertain whether the boy identified as Umar had accidentally lost his life or his stepmother was involved in his death.
In the statement given to the police, the stepmother of the child said that Umar fell in the washroom and lost his life, while the police said that Umar's body had marks of torture. CCPO Lahore sought the report from SP Model Town. Police shifted the body to the morgue.
Meanwhile, a tortured body of a 20-year-old youth was found near an open drain in the Sherakot police area on Sunday. The body, yet to be identified, bore marks of torture. Circumstantial evidences suggested that the victim was subjected to severe torture before being killed. The police shifted the body to the morgue.
