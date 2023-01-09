Elahi lacks required number for trust vote: Rana Mashhood

PML-N leader Rana Mashhood. — Twitter/@mjrtariq

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Rana Mashhood said on Sunday that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi does not have the support of 186 MPAs required for the trust vote.

Talking to Geo News, he said the Punjab Assembly Speaker had summoned the Punjab Assembly session and the PTI had gone back on the matter of confidence vote after holding consultations. He said Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi lacks the required number of MPAs, therefore, he was running away from the vote of confidence. He claimed that members of the ruling coalition were angry with the Punjab government.