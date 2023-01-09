PPP always struggles for rights of Balochistan: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: After meeting with the former president and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari, several political leaders of Balochistan have joined the PPP.
Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting with political leaders from Balochistan at the Bilawal House in Karachi on Sunday. According to the spokesperson of PPP, former federal minister Sardar Fateh Mohammad Hosni, Nawabzada Ghazin Marri, Tahir Mehmood, Chief Minister Balochistan Coordinator Nawabzada Jamal Raisani, Mirfarid Raisani, Mir Abdullah Raheja and Mirullah Bakhsh joined the PPP.
Zardari congratulated the political leaders of Balochistan for joining the PPP and said the party had a historical relationship and had always fought for the rights of Balochistan. He said the PPP is the strongest party in the politics of Balochistan and has never compromised on its struggle for the rights of common man of the province.
