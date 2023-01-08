Multiple Balochistan politicians join PPP after meeting Asif Ali Zardari

Leaders from Balochistan standing with PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House in Karachi on January 8, 2022. — Twitter/MediacellPPP

Many political leaders from Balochistan, on Sunday, joined Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) after meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari.

A spokesperson of the party said that former senator Sardar Fateh Muhammad Hassani, Nawabzada Gazin Marri and Tahir Mahmood, coordinator of the chief minister of Balochistan Nawabzada Jamal Raisani and Mir Fareed Raisani, joined the PPP.

Other leaders who joined the PPP include Mir Abdullah Raheja and Mir Allah Bakhsh Rind. The leaders announced joining the party after a meeting at Bilawal House Karachi.

The PPP co-chairman welcomed the new members to the party, saying that Balochistan and PPP have a historical affiliation. "PPP has always fought for the rights of Balochistan," said Zardari.

Zardari added that the PPP is an integral part of Balochistan's politics, adding that the party will never compromise on its fight for the rights of the Baloch people.

Earlier on January 1, several leaders of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) parted ways with the ruling party in the province and joined the PPP.

MPAs Zahoor Buledi, Saleem Khosa, and Arif Muhammad Hasani called on the PPP leader. Other BAP leaders who joined the party included Haji Malik Shah Gorej, Mir Wali Muham­mad, Mir Asghar Rind, Mir Faiq Jamali, Sardarzada Faisal Jamali, and Agha Shakeel Durrani.