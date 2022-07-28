PPP supremo Asif Zardari tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: PPP supremo and former president Asif Ali Zardari has tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said Thursday.
"He is fully vaccinated, boosted, isolating with mild symptoms and undergoing treatment. We are praying for his swift recovery," Bilawal added.
