PPP supremo Asif Zardari tests positive for COVID-19

Bilawal says Asif Zardari is isolating with mild coronavirus symptoms and undergoing treatment

July 28, 2022
Former president Asif Zardari. -AFP/file
ISLAMABAD: PPP supremo and former president Asif Ali Zardari has tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said Thursday.

"He is fully vaccinated, boosted, isolating with mild symptoms and undergoing treatment. We are praying for his swift recovery," Bilawal added.

