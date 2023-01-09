No political engineering for God’s sake: Imran

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing participants of his party's long march. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sunday called upon the establishment to refrain from political engineering ahead of the general election, as it would be very damaging for the country. Addressing the PTI Karachi Women Convention via video-link from his residence in Lahore, he hinted at possible political engineering ahead of the general election this year. He claimed that attempts were being made to bring the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to power in Punjab.

“It is feared that political engineering will be done to weaken the PTI. Don’t do political engineering for God’s sake. It has done so much damage to the country [already],” Imran Khan said, warning all stakeholders that “Pakistan is slipping out of everyone’s hand”.

He alleged that people had been forced to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Balochistan, and another game was being played in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, he claimed, the PTI was the only political party at the federal level that could keep the country united.

“I am warning all powerful circles and institutions. This is the time to manage the country. It is slipping out of everyone’s hand,” he added.

Khan said: “Pakistan is facing a crisis at this time. Such a crisis has emerged in the country due to the decisions of one man. I know the history of Pakistan. Both parties called each other thieves for 20 years. Whenever these parties come to power, they push Pakistan to back to the 1990s politics.”

The PTI chairman said former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was responsible for pushing the country into the current crises. “Our establishment has not learnt from the past. People think that if politicians commit any wrong, the establishment will come forward [to save the country],” added the PTI chief.

He said that the ‘imported government’ had destroyed the country. Now attempts were being made to impose a weak setup through political engineering. If transparent general election was held, the PTI would form the next government, he claimed.

The PTI leader said that he wanted a peaceful revolution in the country through ballot. “Our enemies want to weaken the country. Everyone should come out of their homes so that the country can be steered out of the crises. The people of Karachi should vote for the PTI in the local government (LG) elections, being held on January 15.”

Imran Khan, who was ousted from power in April last year, lamented about the country’s economic situation and called for conducting transparent elections as the foremost solution to the crises. “Reforms are needed after transparent polls. These incompetent leaders of PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] cannot introduce reforms,” the PTI chief said, slamming the ineptitude of the ruling coalition in the Centre. He said the PTI was the only hope for the whole nation and people were looking towards his party. The ruling parties had joined hands against the PTI, but it would win elections if conducted in a fair and free manner, he added.

Imran Khan said inflation had increased manifold in the country today. “I tell all the institutions that this Pakistan will go out of control. But they called me a traitor. Yesterday, a man died while buying cheaper flour,” he recalled.

“I want to say to the women of Karachi. This is not politics anymore; now it is jihad. You have to come out from your homes to save the country. This crisis will increase further. It is time. You have to go door to door and convince people to support the PTI. They split our votes. But this time women will come out to vote for the PTI. Women gave us 75 per cent votes in the past,” he claimed.