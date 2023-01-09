Sit-in against lawlessness in South Waziristan continues

WANA: The protest sit-in against terrorism, militancy and lawlessness in the far-off South Waziristan district continued for the third consecutive day despite chilling winter in the district on Sunday.

Demanding resolution to a 10-point agenda, a large number of people, including workers of various political parties and members of the civil society, are staging the protest against the rising incidents of target-killing, kidnapping for ransom, robberies and lawlessness in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in general and South Waziristan in particular.

The people from all walks of life, including traders, social activists and workers of Pakistan People’s Party, Awami National Party, National Democratic Movement, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party are participating in the protest.

Carrying white flags and banners, the participants of the rally flayed the rising acts of subversion and demanded the government to take steps for the restoration of peace and maintenance of law and order in the province, particularly the merged districts.

They demanded the government to take action against the militants. The speakers said that it was the responsibility of the state to provide protection to its citizens. They said that the poor law and order and rising militancy had created a sense of insecurity among the local people.

They asked the government to take action against the wanted persons as per the law. The protesters demanded the government to set up more checkpoints in the troubled spots and ensure the patrolling of the police to check lawlessness.

They said that action should be taken against those who were violating the law. The police, they said, should go after the drug peddlers and other anti-social elements. The protesters said that the people were protesting against the incidents of target killing, kidnapping for ransom and extortion.

They said that the government should facilitate trade activities through the Angoor Adda crossing points with Afghanistan. The protester vowed to continue the protest until the government accepted their lawful demands.

Officials of police and district administration have met the leaders of the sit-in and are striving hard to fulfill their demands. They said that the demands of protesters were just and that they were making efforts to find out an amicable solution to the problem.

Meanwhile, the district police officer suspended four cops for dancing in the protest sit-in, saying that violation of rule will not be tolerated. The cops were deputed for the security of protesters but they got excited to the drumbeat and started dancing in the chorus during the sit-in.