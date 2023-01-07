HRCP announces Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim Human Rights Fellowship

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Friday announced the inaugural Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim Human Rights Fellowship, sponsored by his family.

A founding member of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Justice Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim (1928-2020) remained deeply committed to democratic ideals throughout his life, and worked tirelessly to secure and advance the constitutional rights of minorities and the under-privileged.

The Human Rights Fellowship Award in his name will honour Justice Ebrahim’s legacy and would be continued as an annual competitive grant awarded to support research and scholarship in this field. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan secretariat will shortly announce the application deadline and eligibility criteria.