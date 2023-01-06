‘2405 POs held during one year in Mardan’

MARDAN: District police have arrested 2405 proclaimed offenders during 1315 search and strike operations during the outgoing year of 2022.

An official statement said that during the year, the law enforcement machinery also arrested 99 robbers, 2622 drug peddlers, 639 accused of aerial firings while also seizing 475 Kalashnikovs, 211 Kalakovs, 271 rifles, 498 shotguns, 7480 pistols, more than 0.1 million bullets, 1988kg charas, 60kg heroin, over 10kg crystal meth (ice), and 703 litres liquor.

During actions on autos, 89 vehicles and 106 motorcycles were recovered. At the Khidmat Centre of the district police, over 55000 citizens were served while the gender based desk served 477 citizens regarding various problems they were facing.

District Police Officer Haroon Rasheed said that 131 public forums and over 600 public liaison meetings were also held with local people. He asked the local residents to blow the whistle on anti-social activities and elements so that police could take action for order.