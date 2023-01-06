MQM-Haqiqi to join MQM-P’s protest against ‘gerrymandering, flawed census and voter lists’

The Muhajir Qaumi Moment-Pakistan (commonly called as MQM-Haqiqi) has accepted an invitation to participate in a protest to be led by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan on January 9 against alleged gerrymandering of constituencies, an incorrect census and flawed voter lists.

An MQM-P delegation, including Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Qadir Khanzada, Shakeel Ahmed, and Muhammad Sharif, met MQM-Haqiqi Chairman Afaq Ahmed at his residence on Thursday, and the two sides discussed various issues being faced by the people of Karachi.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Muttahida chief Siddiqui said the meeting was not about the political affairs of the parties, but it was about the problems of the nation and the city. “We have invited the MQM-Haqiqi to participate in the protest rally against fake constituencies, fake census and fake voter lists,” said Siddiqui.

He said pre-poll rigging had been done before the local bodies elections, and now everyone should stand together against it. The Sindh government has carried out delimitations of some union committees where 90,000 people reside, while in some areas some UCs have a population from 25,000 to 30,000; therefore, we are inviting political parties from all parts of the city to participate in the protest against the pre-poll ragging, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Afaq Ahmed said the MQM-Haqiqi would participate in the protest of January 9. “I do not promise to participate in the protest in a personal capacity, but the MQM-Haqiqi will definitely participate.”

He said the purpose of participating in the rally did not mean he would join the MQM-P; however, both parties could wage a struggle together on the issues of Karachi. He called for making joint efforts to solve all the problems.

“I sent families of MQM martyrs to the MQM-P office so that the distance and differences between the two parties could end.” Ahmed said a series of meetings with MQM-P leaders would continue. He endorsed the MQM-P’s stance over the alleged fake census and constituencies and said both parties would raise voice together to highlight such problems.