PTI chief Imran Khan talking to party's delegation from Lahore on January 4, 2023. Twitter

LAHORE: Officials of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Lahore, met party Chairman Imran Khan at his residence in Zaman Park on Wednesday. In the meeting, Imran Khan tasked party officials for door-to-door campaign in Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said that he might be arrested. He said if he was arrested, people should take to the streets like they came out for Erdogan in Turkey.

In a meeting with the party leaders, Imran Khan said that he will be able to avoid arrest only if there was public pressure. The conspiracy against Erdogan also failed only when the people came out on streets. “Political opponents want to arrest me but this will not happen.”

Imran Khan said that public pressure should be so much that the whole country should come on the streets on a call. He said that the corrupt group of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was harming the country. “I will try to end the government of this corrupt group as soon as possible.”

On the other hand, sources say that Imran Khan has expressed his disappointment with the performance of PTI Lahore officials and reprimanded the leadership. Sources said that not mobilising workers and people in the Liberty Jalsa caused Imran Khan’s displeasure.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has assigned important tasks to the party leaders in connection with the vote of confidence Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has to take before January 11.

According to media reports, Imran Khan has assigned responsibilities to Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan, former Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar, provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmoodur Rashid and Abbas Alamdar.

The PTI chief asked the party leaders that a vote of confidence should be taken before Jan 11 for which the party leaders should complete the process of communication with the members of the assembly soon. After the vote of confidence, further steps would be taken according to the party’s decision.

Imran Khan said the process of contacting the MPAs should be completed during the PA session to be held on January 9. Currently, three members won’t appear in the vote of trust and there is a possibility that these three members will go against the party policy.