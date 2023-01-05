‘Imran’s statement quoted out of context’

PTI chief Imran Khan. Screenshot of a Twitter video.

LAHORE: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), said on Wednesday that the statement attributed to party chairman Imran Khan was misleading and out of context.

Earlier, Imran Khan talking to a delegation of a private TV channel claimed an ex-general wanted to impose emergency in the country after getting him killed and thereby getting an extension. There was a plan to give a religious touch to the assassination attempt but I foiled it, he claimed.

The PTI chairman said he would disclose the facts about the murder attempt on him in a press conference. He said he had repeatedly told the people about the conspiracy to murder him. “I have been told not to talk about them”, he said adding the crimes “they” committed could not be forgotten.

He said he would go to the people after his recovery and convey his message to them. In a tweet, Fawad said Imran Khan will address a press conference Thursday (today) on the JIT disclosures. “We cannot pin blame until investigations are finalised,” he said.