Seminaries to get more autonomy: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday commended the role of seminaries in promotion of Islamic teachings and said they always protected the interests of Pakistan.

Talking to a delegation of Ittehad-e-Tanzeemate Madaris here, the prime minister said the government will not only give more autonomy in the management of seminaries, but also facilitate their registration. He assured the seminaries of the government’s full support for provision of education as per the present day requirements.

The delegation comprised JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani, Mufti Muneebur Rehman, Maulana Abdul Maalik, Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari, Allama Sajid Mir, and Maulana Abdul Kabeer Azad.

Terming seminaries one of the biggest networks of NGOs, the prime minister said about four to five million students were getting religious education.