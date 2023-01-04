ECP finalises preparation for Sindh LG polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fine-tuned its preparations for holding the second phase of local government (LG) polls in Sindh (Including Karachi and Hyderabad) on Jan 15.

Highly placed sources in the ECP told The News on Tuesday that the whole infrastructure for conducting the elections in a fair and smooth manner had been put in place. The security agencies which earlier declined to provide security due to the floods of June last have agreed to provide the required strength of the force to guard the process.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Raja Sikandar Sultan is in constant contact with the top officials of the province. The Election Commission has asked the authorities concerned to file reports on a daily basis with regard to the preparations and hurdles, if any.

The CEC has asked the Election Commission’s provincial high-ups to undertake the process as a challenge and the Commission had to complete the process in a neat and fair manner. The sources made it clear that the delimitation of constituencies in one or more areas for the upcoming polls wouldn’t be possible.

The Commission provided ample opportunities for correction and raising objections to the delimitation process. The objections in any area brought in the notice of the Commission were addressed adequately, the sources said.

All stakeholders and parties contesting the polls are satisfied about the delimitations except one. The Commission also decided to hold the LG polls in Punjab in April after the elections in Sindh.

It was observed that the political governments didn’t encourage the establishment of local governments considering them as a challenge to their authority but the incumbent CEC was determined to hold the LG polls since they were the constitutional obligation.

A high-echelon meeting including provincial chief secretary, home secretary and other senior officials concerned would be in attendance. The provincial authorities would be given a deadline to streamline the system and chalk out requisite rules and regulations for holding the polls within a month.

In a major step for holding the LG polls in the federal capital at the earliest, the ECP handed over ballot papers to 14 returning officers (ROs) on Tuesday. The other relevant material is also being dispatched to them. The sources said the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had fixed January 9 for further hearing of dispute about the LG polls and election of mayor and deputy mayor of Islamabad.

The Commission could hold the polls before January 9 but it will wait for the hearing and verdict of the court in this regard. The ECP will give signal to the ROs to pack the ballot papers in stipulated bags, which will be delivered to the respective polling stations before the D-Day, the sources said.

Contrary to the impression, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) is fully prepared to contest the LG polls. Former federal minister and PML-N MNA from Islamabad Dr. Tariq Fazal says his party will happily contest the polls and inflict defeat upon its opponent.

He regretted that the PTI had disputed the fresh delimitations in Islamabad. Likewise, direct election of mayor and deputy mayor of the federal capital has also been made difficult by the PTI.

He insisted that the number of local councils in Islamabad should be increased to allow every eligible voter of the capital to use his/her vote in the upcoming polls. The PTI is opposed to the idea and is asking for polls on the basis of previous delimitation of constituencies. The IHC would take up the petitions on the matter on Monday, January 9).