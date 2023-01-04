Data about 150,000 special persons recorded

LAHORE:Disabled Persons Management Information System (DPMIS), developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Department of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal, has recorded data of 150,000 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) since April 2022. This was told in a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider. It was informed in the meeting that under the DPMIS, disabled persons from across Punjab can apply for their medical appointments and receive disability certificates online.