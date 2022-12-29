Moot on treatment, rehab starts at NUML

Rawalpindi : A two-day international conference on ‘Prevention, Treatment and Rehabilitation of Substance Use Disorders: Issues and Challenges’ was organised by the Department of Applied Psychology National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Rawalpindi commenced here on Wednesday.

NUML Rector Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar HI(M) was the chief guest for the inaugural session while Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Women University Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, Dr. M. Zeeshan, Clinical AP in Psychiatry, Rutgers University, USA, Brig. Ammar Ali Commander North Anti-Narcotics Force and Prof. Dr. Mowadat Rana, Psychiatrist were among the keynote speakers. NUML Pro-Rector Brig (r) Muhammad Ibrahim, deans, directors, heads of departments, faculty members and a large number of students also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest NUML Rector Major General (r) Jaffar emphasised that psychology is one of the most important subjects, and everyone must study the subject to better understand the human nature. He was of the view that it is time to break such taboos that anyone visiting a psychiatrist is mentally ill. Such people only need attention and assistance from the society to get over their problems. He also announced that a Psychology Centre will be set up in NUML Islamabad soon for the counselling of youth.

He expressed hope that the conference will cover all the aspects of substance use disorder and will come up with concrete recommendations to address these issues. He thanked all the guests and hoped that this will be a great success. Earlier, VC Rawalpindi Women University Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal spoke about ‘Prevalence of Knowledge About Risk Factors of HIV AIDS Among Injecting Drug Users’. Dr. M. Zeeshan talked about the ‘Psychological Trauma, Depersonalisation and Drug Addiction.’

Brig Ammar Ali briefed the audience about the role of ANF in drugs control and rehabilitation and Prof. Dr. Mowadat Rana enlightened the audience about ‘Drug Abuse and Rehabilitation: A game played by five’.