PPP to lose Punjab if it keeps relying on PMLN: Aitzaz

LAHORE: Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan has said that if the PPP continues the politics of reconciliation, it will not be able to get even six seats in the upcoming elections in Punjab. He asked his party leadership to be vigilant about its coalition partner, the PMLN; otherwise, the party “will lose Punjab” if it continues to rely on the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He said this while addressing a ceremony organised to mark the 15th death anniversary of the Benazir Bhutto at the Lahore High Court’s Javed Iqbal Auditorium on Tuesday.” The politics of reconciliation and the extraordinary reliance on the PMLN will dent the PPP.” “The day will come when PMLN will show its original colours,” the PPP leader added. “If we remain oblivious, the PMLN will eliminate the PPP in Punjab.”According to the PPP leader, the party’s reliance on the PML-N will make it “either a B, C, or even a D-class party in Punjab.”