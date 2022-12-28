Over 10,000kg of substandard spices seized

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA on Tuesday seized over 10,000kg of adulterated and substandard spices from a production unit.

The raid was conducted on a unit in Hayatabad during which a large quantity of unhealthy spices was seized, said an official communique.

During the inspection, The Food Safety team inspected various food production units in the area.

According to the Food Safety Authority, the spices production unit was found in violation of Food Safety Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), while a range of ingredients, including expired spices, banned China salt, and other elements were found on the premises for grinding purposes.

The Food Safety team sealed the premises over severe violations and imposed heavy fines on the culprits.

The officials said that the authority found the production unit very unhygienic.

The factory was supplying unsafe spices to various snack-producing units.

The director general assured to take strict action against the culprits involved in such a heinous crime.

He directed the field teams to regularly monitor spices production units along with other food-related businesses, so that safe and healthy food reaches the general public.